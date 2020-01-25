ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1.08 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, LBank and OKEx. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00073845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.83 or 1.00821710 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest, HitBTC, LBank, Binance, EXX, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

