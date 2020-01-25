Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 33,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

