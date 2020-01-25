Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.28 Million

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $542.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.70 million and the lowest is $527.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $525.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

