Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

CAKE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 541,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

