Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,504 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.30% of Chegg worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $31,088,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chegg by 132.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares during the period.

CHGG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,299,965.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,171.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,197 shares of company stock worth $32,316,521. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

