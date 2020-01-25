Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

