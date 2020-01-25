Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.03 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $439,414.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.