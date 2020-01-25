Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.