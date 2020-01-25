Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

