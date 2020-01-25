Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 5,442 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $60.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

