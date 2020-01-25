Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.