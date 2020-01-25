Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,313,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

