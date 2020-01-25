Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

