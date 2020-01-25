Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.24 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

