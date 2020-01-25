Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

