Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $115.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.