Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.