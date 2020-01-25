Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,046 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

