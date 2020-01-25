Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 28,958 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,958 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Solar Capital worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

