Chiliz Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $1.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

