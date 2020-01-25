Chimpion Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $227,943.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004197 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

