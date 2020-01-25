China Chaintek United (LON:CTEK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about China Chaintek United (LON:CTEK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Chaintek United earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

China Chaintek United has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.94).

Get China Chaintek United alerts:

China Chaintek United Company Profile

China Chaintek United Co, Ltd. is a logistics distribution provider for sports shoe and apparel manufacturer in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company operates through two business divisions: Logistics Services Division and Inventory Solutions Services Division. The Company’s Logistics Services Division provides logistics connections between the Company’s manufacturer customer base and their retail markets in the PRC using a network of eight independent transport agents.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for China Chaintek United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Chaintek United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.