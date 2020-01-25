Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $700,789.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,248,604 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

