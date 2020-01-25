Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

