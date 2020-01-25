Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $54,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

