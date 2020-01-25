Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

