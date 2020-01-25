Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $71.31 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 864,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,926,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

