Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,012 shares of company stock worth $5,655,778 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 57.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 159.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.27 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

