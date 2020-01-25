Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

