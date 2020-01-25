Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 259,883 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

