Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cisco Systems’ score:

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.