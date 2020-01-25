Clams Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005095 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $80.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clams has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006521 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,588,430 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,833 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.