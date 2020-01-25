Claymore Market Cap Hits $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.