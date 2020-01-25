Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CLH opened at $85.62 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

