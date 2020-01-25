CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $2.44 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $61,399.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00029121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Upbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,394,475 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

