Cloudbric Hits Market Capitalization of $593,902.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $593,902.00 and approximately $56,224.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,903,649 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

