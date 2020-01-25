CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

