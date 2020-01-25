Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

CCA stock opened at C$105.43 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$73.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7826231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,698. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

