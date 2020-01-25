Coin Lion (LION) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $189,199.00 and $263.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

