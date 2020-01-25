CoinFi Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $256,497.00 and $1,882.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.