Coinlancer (CL) Hits Market Cap of $100,013.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $100,013.00 and $22.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.19 or 0.05516430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.