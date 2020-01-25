Color Platform (CLR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,696.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $5,696.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

