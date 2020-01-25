ColossusXT Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1,000.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,800,630,790 coins and its circulating supply is 11,759,588,963 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

