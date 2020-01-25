Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 45,741 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,741 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.84 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

