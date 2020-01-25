Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 79,163 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.82% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $67.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

