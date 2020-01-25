Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,804,000 after purchasing an additional 950,343 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Docusign by 55.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.18 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

