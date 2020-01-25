Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,073 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.35% of LHC Group worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

