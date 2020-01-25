Columbus Circle Investors Buys 126,804 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.43% of Owens Corning worth $30,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $507,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

