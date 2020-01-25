Columbus Circle Investors Buys 257,938 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,938 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after acquiring an additional 325,085 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,474,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 552,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,045 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

