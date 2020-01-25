Columbus Circle Investors Buys New Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of PAYC opened at $314.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.56. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $324.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

